OH WOW! Children’s Center staying closed until next spring

The science and technology kids center in downtown Youngstown will stay closed until May 2021

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’ll be a while before kids can go back to OH WOW!

Staff members plan on continuing to provide free at-home learning opportunities. Those are being offered on the OH WOW! website, as well as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

You can also buy STEM Science Action Kits online.

Until then, OH WOW! is planning construction to relocate the building’s entrances for visitor safety.

“OH WOW!’s current entrances on West Federal Street have created access and safety issues for visitors and motorists traveling through downtown,” said Suzanne Barbati, president and executive director. “We are in the process of selecting an architect and expect to move forward with construction later this year.”

A grand reopening is planned in May of next year to celebrate OH WOW!’s 10th anniversary. You can make reservations for next summer now by calling 330-744-5914 or emailing manager@ohwowkids.org.