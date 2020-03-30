Youngstown officers self-isolating after arresting man with COVID-19 symptoms

The two Youngstown police officers and one sheriff's deputy came in contact with the man, who they said stole a car

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two Youngstown police officers who arrested a man Thursday are self-isolating after reports the man was showing signs of COVID-19.

Chief Robin Lees said Monday both officers, who work afternoon turn, are waiting to be tested to see if they have the virus.

Lees said so far, both officers appear to be fine. He said their beats are still being manned even though they are not working.

A member of the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office, who also had contact but not direct contact with the man when he was brought in, is also in self-isolation, Sheriff Jerry Greene said.

The man, 19-year-old Jeremiah Roth, of Columbus, was arrested about 7:40 p.m. Thursday after a woman using an ATM on E. Federal Street said Roth took her car while it was running.

Police tracked the car to W. Federal Street and chased it to the water department building on West Avenue. Roth refused to get out of the car and had to be taken out by the officers, the report says.

Roth was arraigned via video hookup Friday in municipal court but he was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center sometime after the arraignment because he was showing some of the symptoms of the coronavirus.

Lees said he was informed Friday that Roth was showing signs of the virus before the two officers reported for their shift.

Greene said although Roth showed symptoms of the virus, he was not given a test at the hospital. He was sent back to the jail and is in a pod designated for inmates who may need to be quarantined, Greene said. Roth is being monitored.

The jail also has an around-the-clock medical facility, Greene said. He added if Roth shows signs of having breathing problems or becoming seriously ill, he will immediately be taken to St. Elizabeth.