COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health will be providing an update on COVID-19 in the state during a news conference, Friday.

ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will be joined by health officials from around the state including Dr. Joe Gastaldo, Medical Director of Infectious Diseases at OhioHealth.

The news conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. and you can watch it here on NBC4i.com.

On Thursday, the state reported just reported more than 5,700 new cases, continuing a downward trend of average daily cases. The 21-day case average is just over 15,900.

Coronavirus cases reported every week by Ohio schools came in under 20,000 for the first time in a month on Thursday, as the state continues to see infections drop from an omicron variant wave peak in January.