ODH to provide update on coronavirus in the state

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health will be providing an update on the coronavirus in the state during a news conference, Monday.

ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will be joined by other health leaders from the state including Dr. Kamilah Dixon-Shambley, Assistant Professor of OB-Gyn and the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and Dr. Lisa Egbert, Obstetrician/Gynecologist, with Paragon Women’s Care during the news conference. You can watch it here at 10:30 a.m., on NBC4i.com.

On Sunday, the state reported more than 3,400 new reported cases of coronavirus in Ohio. The 21-day average is 6,244 cases.