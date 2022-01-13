COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health is hosting a news conference, Thursday, to provide an update on COVID-19 in the state.

ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will be joined by several health leaders from across the state, including Dr. Daniel Bachmann, Director of Emergency Preparedness and Emergency Physician at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Dr. Jennifer Wall Forrester, Associate Chief Medical Officer and Infectious Disease Physician at UC Health, and Major General John C. Harris with the Ohio National Guard.

While COVID-19 cases in Ohio remain high, there hasn’t been a significant increase in the amount of cases for nearly two weeks. The 21-day average for the state is just below 17,500.

The news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m., Thursday, and you can watch it here on NBC4i.com.