COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health will be holding a news conference Thursday to provide an update on COVID-19 in the state.

ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will be joined by Dr. Sara Bode with Nationwide Children’s Hospital and Dr. Steven Gordon with the Cleveland Clinic.

Cases in Ohio continue to decrease, as the 21-day average is now below 9,000.

Daily hospital admissions of people with the coronavirus peaked on Jan. 4 at 442 and has since dropped to 259 on Jan. 25, the most recent day that Ohio Department of Health data is not considered preliminary.

The news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m, and you can watch it here on NBC4i.com.