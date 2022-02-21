YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As COVID-19 cases continue to drop across the country, Health experts say- if you’re eligible but also have health issues, the best time to get a fourth dose is now.

Experts say those who are immunocompromised should have at least three COVID shots, with a fourth considered a booster. Those who are not compromised should only need a third dose.

Only about 3% of Ohioans are considered immunocompromised, so only a select few have gotten it so far.

“We are reacting to the science. What science is actually showing us we need to do to maintain the highest level of protection for everybody,” said Dr. Carlos Malvestutto, a physician at Ohio State Wexner Medical Center.

The Ohio COVID-19 dashboard says roughly 56% of eligible Ohioans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.