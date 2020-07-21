Northeast Ohio hospitals receive millions in funding toward continued care for COVID-19

(WKBN) – More than $41 million in funding will go to Northeast Ohio hospitals to continue providing COVID-19 health services.
St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown will receive the most money at more than $11.5 million.
St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman will receive more than $2 million in funds.
More than $4 million will be given to Salem Regional Medical Center.
Other Northeast Ohio hospitals receiving funding are:
- Akron General ($8.5 million)
- Summa Health System – Akron Campus ($10.8 million)
- Aultman Alliance Community Hospital ($1.7 million)
- Select specialty hospital in Boardman (more than $2.6 million)
- Select specialty hospital in Youngstown ($100,000)
The funds were made available through the CARES Act and the Paycheck Protection Program & Health Care Enhancement Act.