Northeast Ohio hospitals receive millions in funding toward continued care for COVID-19

St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown will receive the most money at more than $11.5 million

Mercy Health, St. Elizabeth's Hospital.

(WKBN) – More than $41 million in funding will go to Northeast Ohio hospitals to continue providing COVID-19 health services.

St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown will receive the most money at more than $11.5 million.

St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman will receive more than $2 million in funds.

More than $4 million will be given to Salem Regional Medical Center.

Other Northeast Ohio hospitals receiving funding are:

  • Akron General ($8.5 million)
  • Summa Health System – Akron Campus ($10.8 million)
  • Aultman Alliance Community Hospital ($1.7 million)
  • Select specialty hospital in Boardman (more than $2.6 million)
  • Select specialty hospital in Youngstown ($100,000)

The funds were made available through the CARES Act and the Paycheck Protection Program & Health Care Enhancement Act.

