‘No way did we ever dream of this’: 4 Oklahoma siblings die of COVID-19 in less than 3 weeks

Their surviving brother said in the blink of an eye, all of them were gone

OKARCHE, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma family was forced to bury four siblings in less than a month after COVID-19 made its way onto their farm.

The Annuschat dairy farm in Okarche has been in operation since Oklahoma’s statehood. Each sibling had a different, but important, role. Now only memories remain.

Larry Annuschat

One by one, the four family members tested positive for COVID-19 and were rushed to Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City.

Larry Annuschat’s life in Okarche quickly turned lonely.

“God coming in there and wiping out the whole kitchen cabinet, no way did anyone ever dream of this one,” he said. “I am going to miss them.”

Larry was forced to attend four funerals for his four inseparable siblings.

Ron and Paul Annuschat were confirmed with the virus first. Days later, Nick was the next.

“All of a sudden, he was coughing and he goes, ‘I got it,'” Larry said. “He was fine four hours before.”

Then Larry’s sister, Vicki, tested positive and in the blink of an eye, all of them were gone.

Ron Annuschat, 58, died on Oct. 30.

Paul Annuschat, 68, died on Oct. 31.

Nick Annuschat, 59, died on Nov. 9.

Vicki Lynn Marks, 66, died on Nov. 20.

Larry Annuschat’s siblings, all lost to COVID-19.

“There is no noise at home,” Larry said. “There’s nothing.”

Larry was once one of 10 kids, but now he’s the last living brother left to continue the legacy. Larry also tested positive for COVID-19 in October, but says he was lucky to only have mild symptoms.

“I know where they are at,” Larry said. “I know where all of these people are. I will get there. I will see them again.”