No new COVID-19 deaths, 18 new cases reported in Trumbull County

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Combined Health District reported no new deaths but 18 new cases of COVID-19 Friday.

The death total is now 53, with the case total at 645.

Of those cases, 279 are males and 366 are females, ranging in age from less than 1 to 101.

The health district reported 189 people have been hospitalized.

There are 45 people being monitored under quarantine, with 25 in the City of Warren.

The county is also keeping track of 98 suspected cases.

So far, 563 people have successfully completed their quarantines and been released, with 126 in the City of Warren.