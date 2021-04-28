No masks outside: CDC says that doesn’t apply to everyone or every situation

Guidelines haven't really changed for anyone who is unvaccinated

(WKBN) – On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its guidelines on mask-wearing, saying fully vaccinated people do not have to wear them outdoors in most cases.

Read: CDC guidelines for vaccinated people

You’re considered fully vaccinated if there’s been at least 14 days past your last shot.

So if that’s you, the CDC says you don’t have to wear a mask outside as long as you’re not in a crowded space. If it is crowded, such as at a parade or sporting event, the CDC is still recommending you wear a mask.

Another change is fully-vaccinated people do not need to quarantine after a potential virus exposure as long as they aren’t showing any symptoms.

“If you are fully vaccinated and want to attend a small outdoor gathering or dine at an outdoor restaurant with friends, the science shows if you are vaccinated, you can do so safely unmasked,” said CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

The CDC has other recommendations for fully-vaccinated people in indoor situations. It’s still suggesting you wear a mask, especially if you are spending time with unvaccinated people.

“If you are immunocompromised, the CDC recommends speaking with your doctor, even if you’re fully vaccinated,” Walensky said. “Unvaccinated people should continue to wear a mask in most situations except when exercising outside…or spending time with fullly-vaccinated family and friends in a socially distanced way.”

