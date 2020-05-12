‘No mask, no entry’: Canfield dog groomer makes changes to ensure pets’ safety

Wags 'n Wiggles Resort's groomers went through an extra set of training on how to keep every pet safe

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Tuesday will be a big day in Ohio as retail stores will be allowed to reopen. Also reopening are dog groomers, but there will be certain restrictions.

Wags ‘n Wiggles Resort in Canfield has been preparing for this day for a while.

“Totally wipe down the rooms, top to bottom. Making sure everything is totally gutted, sanitized, cleaned as much as possible,” said owner Jennifer Kutsch.

Even when you walk in the front door you’ll notice changes. Paws are marked on the floor, showing people where to stand to keep everyone six feet apart. Plus, you’ll have to wear a mask.

“No mask, no entry. It can be a face covering, it doesn’t have to be a mask,” Kutsch said.

When you bring your pet in, you’re going to need to take their collar and leash off.

“I’m going to put our leash on the dogs and then they’re going to take the leash with them. So we’re going to try to keep things sanitary,” said groomer Angela McIntosh.

Groomers at the resort went through an extra set of training on how to keep every pet safe from COVID-19.

“Sanitizing and good protocol for safe distance and the use of a mask and why we use the mask for them,” McIntosh explained.

They’ve already received bookings through June. Before the pandemic, they had about 12 to 18 groomings a day. Now, they’re looking to cut that in half.

“You have to sanitize a lot more between each dog now. We always cleaned between each dog but now it’s a lot more stringent,” Kutsch said.

“Then I have to go in, strip the cage, wipe the cage down and it will be 10 minutes before another dog could be put in that cage,” McIntosh said.

They ask for people with coronavirus symptoms to not enter the building.