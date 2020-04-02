Niles plant shutting down for 3 days to prevent COVID-19 spread

The plant will shut down for three days next week

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A Niles plant where two workers tested positive for COVID-19 is shutting down for a three-day period in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Howmet Aerospace, previously known as Arconic, will shut down from 7 a.m. Friday, April 10 through 5:30 a.m. Monday, April 13.

A letter from Arconic’s Labor Relations Manager referred to an article by the “National Institute of Health” and the “Boston Journal of Medicine,” which cited research that found the coronavirus can live on plastic and stainless steel surfaces for two to three days.

“This shut down is meant to reset the working environment to eliminate the virus on surfaces within the plant,” the letter read.

Wednesday, it was announced that the company is splitting into Arconic Corp. and Howmet Aerospace Inc. Arconic Corp. will specialize in rolled aluminum products and building and construction systems, while Howmet Aerospace will produce engine components, fastening system and forged aluminum wheels.



The Niles plant was classified as an essential employer as it makes titanium for the defense industry.