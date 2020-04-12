Niles family gives out candy to community for Easter

They say that it was important for them to give back to their community as they go through this tough time

NILES, Ohio (WBKN) – One Niles family decided to sacrifice some of their time to make Easter special for local families Sunday.

Andrew Mullins and John Holbrook gave out candy and other Easter treats to those who stopped by.

The goodies were donated by Odd’s Liquidations, Seeker’s Construction and Skein Construction.

Mullins and Holbrook got the word out through social media.

They both say that it was important for them to give back to their community as they go through this tough time.

“If you’re in a situation where you can’t afford an Easter basket or whatever the case may be, no judgement, come on by, put it together and get out. Get some fresh air,” said Mullins.

On Saturday, they went around delivering Easter baskets and other treats to people.

They said that if anyone still needs a last-minute Easter basket for their child, that they should reach out to them.