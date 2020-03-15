Nike closing all US stores for two weeks due to coronavirus

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 20: A Nike logo is seen at the Nike flagship store on 5th Ave. on December 20, 2019 in New York City. Revenue in the North American market, which accounts for the majority of Nikes sales, rose 5% from a year ago. The company said its Jordan brand had its first ever billion-dollar quarter. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — Nike announced Sunday morning it will close all of its retail stores in the United States and a few additional countries in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Stores across the U.S., Canada, Western Europe, Australia and New Zealand will close beginning Monday. Locations will remain closed through March 27, according to a report from CNBC.

Other major retailers have announced they’re closing stores or reducing hours in response to the virus.

Here’s the full statement from Nike via CNBC: