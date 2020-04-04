Nice weather doesn’t excuse get-togethers, health commissioner says

It may be getting warmer and sunnier, but social distancing guidelines still need to be followed

(WKBN) – With warm, sunny days in the forecast for the weekend, Mahoning County health leaders are reminding everyone that social distancing guidelines should still be followed.

Health commissioner Ryan Tekac said even though people want to get outside for some fresh air, they need to avoid areas that may already be busy.

“Overcrowding in the parks, where it makes it difficult to practice that six-foot distance, is not what anyone wants to see right now. So maybe try to change some things up and walk in your neighborhood, or take a jog in your neighborhood at that time or go find an area that’s wide open.”

Tekac said people also need to avoid big family gatherings, such as cookouts, to reduce the spread of COVID-19.