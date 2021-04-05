Next phase starts in Pennsylvania, making more people eligible for vaccine

(WKBN) – More people are eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Pennsylvania.
Phase 1B begins Monday. This makes the following people eligible to be vaccinated:
- People in congregate settings not otherwise specified as long-term care facilities, and persons receiving home and community-based services
- First responders
- Correctional officers and other workers serving people in congregate care settings not included in Phase 1A
- Food and agricultural workers
- U.S. Postal Service workers
- Manufacturing workers
- Grocery store workers
- Education workers
- Clergy and other essential support for houses of worship
- Public transit workers
- Individuals caring for children or adults in early childhood and adult day programs
The Pennsylvania Department of Health has an online search tool to find a vaccination location in your area.