NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Newton Falls Exempted Village Schools will switch over to remote learning beginning Friday.

School officials announced Thursday that remote instruction will begin Friday, Jan. 7 through Jan. 24 for all students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

The switch is due to increasing cases of COVID-19 impacting the school community, school officials said.

No athletic events will take place during the remote learning period, including practices. In addition, all athletic events scheduled for Thursday night, Jan. 6, have been canceled.