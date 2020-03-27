Newton Falls man passes out T-shirts that list ways to stay healthy

Miguel Gerardino said he wants to do his part to help spread awareness on how to stay safe from COVID-19

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A nice gesture during a tough time. Miguel Gerardino is from Newton Falls but spent Thursday afternoon in downtown Youngstown passing out free T-shirts.

Printed on them are tips on how to stay safe from COVID-19.

He said he wants to do his part to help spread awareness.

“My intention was to bring some of these T-shirts and pass it out to the homeless people. I figured that some of them or a lot of them are not aware of what’s going on and the information. I think by giving them a T-shirt they become aware and wear it and let other people know about it,” he said.

The shirts say “self-awareness” at the top, followed by a list of tips like washing your hands for 20 seconds or covering your coughs and staying home.