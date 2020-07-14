New York issues coronavirus advisory for travelers from Ohio

The advisory requires incoming travelers from Ohio and the other states on the list to self-quarantine for two weeks upon arrival

(WKBN) – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that Ohio was added to the state’s coronavirus travel advisory, reports sister station WTEN.



The travel advisory quarantine applies to any person that arrives from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average, according to WTEN.

People caught violating the advisory risk civil penalties ranging from $2,000 to $10,000.

