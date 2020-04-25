New victims of COVID-19 were residents of Columbiana County long-term care facilities

The victims were a 62-year-old woman and a 72-year-old man, both with underlying health conditions

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana County Health District reported nine new cases of COVID-19 and two related deaths since Friday’s report.

The victims were a 62-year-old woman and a 72-year-old man, both with underlying health conditions and who were residents of a long-term care facility, according to the health department.

In all, the health department reported 222 positive cases of coronavirus, including 23 cases from long-term care facilities in the county and 62 from the Elkton federal prison.

There were 19 deaths, including seven from long-term care facilities and six from the federal prison.

In addition, the county health department is investigating three potential cases of COVID-19 and one probable coronavirus-related death.

The data released Saturday morning may not be reflected in the totals released later by the Ohio Department of Health or Federal Bureau of Prisons.