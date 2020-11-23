New Italian restaurant opens in Warren despite currently difficult business climate

The kitchen is a busy place at Italian River: the menu features all of your favorite Italian dishes

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Every business whether large or small has seen some impact during the last nine months, it has been unavoidable.

One new business made a tough decision to open during the most difficult business conditions in years.

The kitchen is a busy place at Italian River. The menu features pizza, pasta fagioli and all of your favorite Italian dishes.

It opened about a month ago, under a difficult business climate.

“Actually, we tried to open before the pandemic but we had to wait for a couple licenses and stuff. Now we have it and we decided to do it,” said co-owner and manager Jose Garcia.

Garcia believes that little by little, the restaurant is picking up business. It has been tough working under the conditions to build a business.

“Yes. It’s a little difficult but nothing is impossible,” Garcia said.

Garcia and his partner cleaned out the location, which used to be a bar. They started from scratch.

Garcia is not a name you’d normally see associated with Italian food, but Jose is comfortable with it.

“I’ve been working now in Italian food, Italian restaurant, all my life. I fall in love with Italian food and go to school especially for Italian food and it’s in my heart. I love what I’m doing,” Garcia said.

The Italian River name is inspired by the Italian rivers.

On Monday, the restaurant celebrated its opening.

The first month has been successful under difficult circumstances, trying to make everybody comfortable through the food and service. Now, it has to prove it has staying power.

“The key is just the food. Cook with love. Enjoy what you do. If you enjoy what you do, everything is going to be great,” Garcia said.

Italian River is on North River Road in Warren. It’s open Mondays through Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 8 p.m.