New health order aims to limit spread of coronavirus at mass gatherings in Ohio

Among the new guidelines? No dancing at wedding receptions

COLUMBUS (WKBN) – There is a new health order to limit the spread of COVID-19 at mass gatherings in Ohio.

This order, signed Monday by Ohio Department of Health interim director Lance Himes, affects wedding receptions, funeral repasts and other events at banquet facilities.

“Despite the health order that limited mass gatherings to 10 people that was signed in April remaining in effect, we have seen rampant spread of the virus as a result of banquets, wedding receptions and social gatherings following funerals,” Gov. Mike DeWine said. “We have seen great tragedy associated with such events. It’s not the ceremonies causing the problem. It’s the party afterward.”

The following restrictions will be in place:

No socializing or activities in open, congregate areas and no dancing.

Guests must be seated at all times. Traditional wedding reception events such as first dance, toast, tossing the bouquet and cutting the cake are permitted.

If serving food and beverages, guests must be served at their seats. No self-serve buffets or self-serve bar areas.

Masks must be worn at all times unless actively eating or drinking.

There should be no more than 10 people seated at a table and those individuals must be from the same household.

It all goes into effect Tuesday.

Read the entire health order

This order does not apply to religious observances, First Amendment protected speech (such as petition or referendum circulators), media activity or government meetings.