New group of Ohioans to start getting vaccinated next week

(WKBN) – Starting next week, the COVID-19 vaccine will roll out to a new group of Ohioans.
The list includes those identified by medical professional as having a high risk of death if they catch the virus. That could be any of the following conditions:
- Cerebral palsy
- Spina bifida
- Severe congenital heart disease requiring hospitalization within the past year
- Severe type 1 diabetes requiring hospitalization within the past year
- Inherited metabolic disorders, including phenylketonuria
- Severe neurological disorders, including epilepsy, hydrocephaly and microcephaly
- Severe genetic disorders, including Down syndrome, fragile X syndrome, Prader-Willi syndrome, Turner syndrome and muscular dystrophy
- Severe lung disease, including asthma requiring hospitalization within the past year and cystic fibrosis
- Sickle cell anemia
- Alpha and beta thalassemia
- Solid organ transplants
Beforehand, people with these conditions were only able to get the vaccine if they also had developmental or intellectual disabilities.
The state is not requiring documentation of your condition, but individual providers might have their own screening processes.
“We did not want to create barriers when we talked how we were going to do this. Do we require a doctor’s certificate? Do we make them go in? And we just looked at this and said, ‘Look, all you’re going to be doing is disadvantaging a poorer person or someone who can’t go through these barriers,'” Gov. Mike DeWine said.
According to information released Thursday, patients will be asked to confirm that they have one of the qualifying conditions but do not need to name the specific condition.