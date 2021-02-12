New group of Ohioans to start getting vaccinated next week

The list includes those identified by medical professional as having a high risk of death if they catch COVID-19

(WKBN) – Starting next week, the COVID-19 vaccine will roll out to a new group of Ohioans.

The list includes those identified by medical professional as having a high risk of death if they catch the virus. That could be any of the following conditions:

Cerebral palsy

Spina bifida

Severe congenital heart disease requiring hospitalization within the past year

Severe type 1 diabetes requiring hospitalization within the past year

Inherited metabolic disorders, including phenylketonuria

Severe neurological disorders, including epilepsy, hydrocephaly and microcephaly

Severe genetic disorders, including Down syndrome, fragile X syndrome, Prader-Willi syndrome, Turner syndrome and muscular dystrophy

Severe lung disease, including asthma requiring hospitalization within the past year and cystic fibrosis

Sickle cell anemia

Alpha and beta thalassemia

Solid organ transplants

Beforehand, people with these conditions were only able to get the vaccine if they also had developmental or intellectual disabilities.

The state is not requiring documentation of your condition, but individual providers might have their own screening processes.

“We did not want to create barriers when we talked how we were going to do this. Do we require a doctor’s certificate? Do we make them go in? And we just looked at this and said, ‘Look, all you’re going to be doing is disadvantaging a poorer person or someone who can’t go through these barriers,'” Gov. Mike DeWine said.

According to information released Thursday, patients will be asked to confirm that they have one of the qualifying conditions but do not need to name the specific condition.