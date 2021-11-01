New details on the Ohio Vax-2-School lottery program: Who is eligible to enter?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — With the CDC expected to recommend the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 years old this week, the Ohio Vax-2-School program is also expected to include that age group as soon as the recommendation is official.

The Ohio Vax-2-School program is awarding $2 million in scholarships to eligible Ohioans with prizes including 150, $10,000 scholarships, and five, $100,000 grand prize scholarships.

Eligible Ohioans can enter here or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH once they’ve received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

On Nov. 2-3, CDC is expected to make the recommendation giving providers in Ohio permission to vaccinate children ages 5 to 11.

The Ohio Vax-2-School prize scholarships, awarded in Ohio 529 College Advantage plans, can be used at the Ohio college, university, technical/trade school, or career program of the winner’s choice.

More than 6.4 million Ohio residents, representing nearly 65% of Ohioans ages 12 and older, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Among Ohio’s youngest eligible residents, more than 385,000 Ohioans ages 12-17 – more than 43% of Ohioans in that age group – have started the vaccination process.

You can schedule a vaccination appointment here.

Stay tuned to FOX 8 News and fox8.com to find out when the deadline to enter and drawing dates are announced.