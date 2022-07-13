YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – More than two years after it started, We are seeing yet another resurgence of COVID-19.

Cases of a newer variant of the Omicron are being seen around the country and here at home.

Doctors with Mercy Health are seeing an uptick, as they’re calling it, but they stress this is nowhere near the levels that we saw at the beginning of the year.

The latest information from the Centers for Disease Control shows Mahoning and Trumbull Counties in Northeast Ohio and Mercer County in Western Pennsylvania are in the “medium” range for community spread of the virus.

Many of the cases now are people who are not so sick they need to be hospitalized. In fact, Doctor James Kravec said most cases are very mild.

“If COVID never existed, they wouldn’t think anything different. It was allergies, it was a cold, it was the sniffles, a little bit of a fever, maybe a viral infection – unspecified. So, it’s turning out that it’s COVID, so that is the good news. The vast majority of these folks have mild symptoms that you probably wouldn’t even think twice of in pre-COVID days,” Kravec said.

Kravec still recommends people get their vaccinations and boosters, thinking at the very least they will reduce the severity of symptoms if they did get the virus.

In the meantime, Kravec thinks COVID is now something we will live with, with occasional rising and lowering of case numbers throughout the year.