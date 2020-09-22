New COVID-19 tracking app for Pa. launches today

COVID Alert PA is now available for free download in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store

(WKBN) – Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine will discuss the launch of a new COVID-19 tracking app today.

They’re holding a news conference at 3 p.m. to answer technical questions relating to the COVID Alert PA app. They’ll be joined by Department of Health Deputy Secretary for Health Innovation Meghna Patel and representatives from NearForm, MIT and the University of Pennsylvania.

The COVID Alert PA app uses Bluetooth technology to let a person know that they have been exposed to COVID-19. Developers say the technology doesn’t compromise a user’s identity or location.

Dr. Levine has said usage of the app is voluntary, but if more people use it, it will be more successful in tracking the spread of the virus.

Check back here at 3 p.m. for a live stream of the press conference.

