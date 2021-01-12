New COVID-19 testing site comes to Boardman Park

Coronavirus

Results are expect in 24 to 48 hours

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Drive up COVID, Coronavirus, Testing

Credit: LEREXIS/Moment/Getty Images

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A COVID-19 testing company will be opening a community testing site starting Tuesday.

Healthcare, the testing company, is working in partnership with Boardman Park.

The testing site will be at Boardman Park, 375 Boardman-Poland Road, in the Lariccias parking lot across from the dog park.

It will run Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon, from January 12 through March 6.

All insurance is accepted. Otherwise, the test costs $100.

Healthcare says results are expect in 24 to 48 hours.

For more information, visit Healthcare’s website.

More stories from WKBN.com:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com