New COVID-19 testing site comes to Boardman Park

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A COVID-19 testing company will be opening a community testing site starting Tuesday.
Healthcare, the testing company, is working in partnership with Boardman Park.
The testing site will be at Boardman Park, 375 Boardman-Poland Road, in the Lariccias parking lot across from the dog park.
It will run Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon, from January 12 through March 6.
All insurance is accepted. Otherwise, the test costs $100.
Healthcare says results are expect in 24 to 48 hours.
For more information, visit Healthcare’s website.
