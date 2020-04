The Ohio Department of Health reported 199 positive cases and 13 deaths

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – New COVID-19 cases and deaths were reported in Trumbull County on Wednesday.

The Ohio Department of Health reported 199 positive cases, requiring 90 hospitalizations and resulting in 13 deaths.

That’s up from 180 positive cases and 12 deaths that were reported on Tuesday.

