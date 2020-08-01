New Castle restaurant more than ready to reopen after workers test positive for COVID-19

Edward's Restaurant and Lounge wants to ensure that their customers are in good hands

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A restaurant in New Castle is reopening back up this weekend. It was temporarily closed for a few weeks because two of their employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Lynn Reiber, owner of Edward’s Restaurant and Lounge, has been preparing for reopening day.

“Things are spotless and my employees are feeling well and we’re ready to go. We’re ready to rock and roll for sure,” Reiber said.

This month, two of the workers tested positive for COVID-19.

“They were wearing masks the whole time they were working, so I felt that the chance of them spreading it was minimal,” Reiber said.

Reiber said both employees did not come into contact with any customers because their job description doesn’t lend for that.

After hearing the COVID results, action was taken and all the employees were asked to get tested.

“We did an immediate professional sanitation of the whole restaurant. After that, we installed some UV air cleaners,” Reiber said.

Which is a new addition to the restaurant that will help kill any bacteria floating in the air.

Reiber said she couldn’t be more thankful to the New Castle community for showing their support.

“Even when we first started back in March and taking takeout, we were nervous then. We didn’t know what to expect, and New Castle comes behind you 100%. When you’re a small business, this town has your back,” Reiber said.

Edward’s Restaurant and Lounge will be reopening on Sunday for takeout. Inside and outside dining will start back up on Monday.

Reiber said she is looking forward to serving the community again.

More stories from WKBN.com: