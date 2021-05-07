New Castle dentist approved to give COVID vaccine now accepting patients

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A New Castle dentist will start giving COVID-19 vaccine doses in his office.

Dr. Andrew Matta applied to be able to give the vaccine in February, and now he’s approved to start.

He received 500 doses of the Moderna vaccine from the state of Pennsylvania.

The shots will be available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Refresh Dental on Wilmington Road in New Castle. Walk-ins will be accepted.

Matta is one of the first dentists in Pennsylvania to offer the vaccine from his dental practice.