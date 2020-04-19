New Castle couple dies after contracting COVID-19

Betty and Dave died a few days apart after their COVID-19 diagnosis

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A New Castle family is facing a tragic loss after a couple contracted COVID-19 and later died from it.

WTAE reports that Betty and Dave Castick were traveling the country in their RV after retiring in 2019. Betty had always wanted to attend Mardi Gras, so the couple was in Louisiana in January.

Days after returning home on March 21, the couple became ill.

They showed symptoms of COVID-19 and the hospital told Betty to get tested, WTAE reports.

Dave was hospitalized and placed on a ventilator on April 1.

He later passed away on April 9. Betty passed away on April 14.

Their granddaughter told WTAE the importance of taking the virus seriously since it could happen to anyone.