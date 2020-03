Nemenz will then open to the general public at 9 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Nemenz IGA in Struthers will be making changes to their store hours for those at-risk during the coronavirus outbreak, according to a Facebook post.

Starting Sunday, March 22, the store will open at 8 a.m. for the elderly, immunocompromised and expectant mothers.

Nemenz will then open to the general public at 9 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. to restock, sanitize and give protection to those at risk.