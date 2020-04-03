National Guard not interested in reopening Northside hospital

Even though Northside Medical Center in Youngstown is an old hospital, it's not what they're looking for

(WKBN) – The National Guard is looking for possible hospital space in the Valley but one location may no longer be in the mix.

Mahoning County commissioners said the Guard looked at the Covelli Centre downtown, the gym underneath the stands at Stambaugh Stadium and the now-closed Northside Medical Center.

Even though Northside is an old hospital, the Guard is not interested in it.

They’re looking for more open, arena-style locations where a couple hundred beds could fit in one large space as opposed to individual patient rooms.

No decision has been made between the other two sites.