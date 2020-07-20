Nation Retail Federation calls on more retailers to implement mask policies

Over the past several days more national retailers have announced mask policies for customers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you noticed more national retailers announcing mask policies for customers, it may be because the nation’s largest retail organization is asking them to.

National Retail Federation CEO Matthew Shay appeared on Fox Business last week asking all retailers to set a nationwide mask policy.

“This is an economic decision and all of us share an interest in keeping the economy open. We don’t want to go back to the lockdown we had in March and April and even into May. That hurt communities of all sizes, and hurt retailers of all sizes and in all segments,” Shay said.

The NRF provides a state by state map that outlines coronavirus laws, executive orders, regulations and guidance for retailers. The map is updated daily at 5 p.m.

The NRF also said that local retailers who adopt mask policies will have their support.

Shay said the request was to take the politics out of mask wearing and any medical debate and recognize that it as an economic issue.