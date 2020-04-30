Music students at Youngstown State create virtual ensemble

Breaking News
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Talented Youngstown State musicians came together virtually to perform the university’s Alma Mater.

The performance features 31 students from Voices of YSU, the YSU Pep Band and the YSU Concert Band.

Each student sent in a video of their performance and Jack Ciarniello, recording instructor and pianist for Voices for YSU, strung all of them together.

“This is a superb example of the innovations our faculty have employed in their courses during this unprecedented time to continue providing academic excellence for our students and encouraging their continued success in their educational endeavors,” said Dr. Phyllis Paul, dean of the Cliffe College.

