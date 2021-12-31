(WKBN)- Three Columbiana County City Hall buildings have announced closures due to COVID-19 concerns.

COLUMBIANA

The city of Columbiana announced on their website Thursday that their City Hall Offices will be closed to the public starting Monday, January 3.

City Hall is available by phone during normal business hours at 330-482-2173 option 6.

The release states that utility payments can be made at their drive-up window or drop box, by regular mail, through your bank or online here. If you have utility billing questions or concerns the utility department can be reached during normal business hours at 330-482-2173 option 1.

For Building and Zoning issues please contact 330-482-2173 option 2.

WELLSVILLE

The village of Wellsville announced on their Facebook page Monday that the lobby of Village Hall is closed due to COVID-19 concerns.

They ask that people put any sewage payments in the drop box at the front door.

If you need to meet with a village official, they ask that you call and set up an appointment.

LISBON

Lisbon Mayor Pete Wilson announced on his Facebook page Tuesday that the Lisbon Village Hall building is closed due to the increase in the number of COVID cases being reported in the area.

Residents can pay their water bills by mail or over the phone, utilizing the outdoor payment depository, or by stopping at Discount Drug Mart.

For zoning permits, tax questions or other issues, you can call Village Hall at 330-424-5503.

The police department remains open.