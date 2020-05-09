Movie theaters might be closed, but Warren’s drive-in expects to be busy

The owners said they're limiting the number of cars and practicing extra safety measures at the concession stand

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Elm Road Triple Drive-In opened Friday night for its 70th season.

Owners Mark and Sheri Hocevar said they’re being extra careful to make sure everyone stays safe and that they’re following guidelines on social distancing.

“I think people are ready to get out but, of course, we have to consider safety first,” Sheri said.

All guests must keep six feet between them when inside of the concession area.

There are plastic shields up between workers and guests, and employees must also wear face masks.

Mark said they are also using a walk-up window for those with more than two people in their party.

“We’ve also gone to touchless in our bathroom, so you can utilize those facilities and not have to worry about touching anything,” Mark said.

Sheri also said parking will be limited.

“First time we’ve ever done this, 50% capacity. So we are having the vehicles parked every other spot, just to get the extra distance in between the cars.”

Due to COVID-19, drive-ins couldn’t open for a while in the state of Ohio. However, the governor recently lifted that order.

The Hocevars said they expect a busy year.

“Come and see us. It’s our 70th year and there’s nothing like seeing a movie under the stars,” Mark said.

The Elm Road Drive-In opens at 6:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 7 p.m. on Sundays.