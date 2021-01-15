Mother and daughter reunite following COVID separation

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Due to COVID-19 restrictions at long-term care facilities, Dianna Oatridge hasn’t been able to hug her mother Betty Brunswick in almost a year, but that all changed this week.

Oatridge and her mother share a special mother-daughter bond. Now, they are together again after 10 months apart. They were only able to see each other through windows or six feet apart at Hampton Woods in Poland where Brunswick lives.

“Just sitting this close to her is like heaven on earth. I just can’t believe I’m sitting here, and we’re holding hands and we’re together again,” Oatridge said.

It was a tear-filled reunion and an embrace recorded by Oatridge on the very day she picked her mom up. A plan that had been in the works for a while.

“That was a very special moment I’ll never forget,” Oatridge said.

“I don’t know what I’d done without her,” Brunswick said.

Oatridge says their time apart was tough, but now they’re looking forward to spending quality time together during the next few weeks.

“I do hope this inspires other people to look at how important their mental health is, too, and we need to take that into consideration,” Oatridge said.