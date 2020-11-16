Most recent COVID-19 trends across Ohio, Pennsylvania and locally

We've been tracking the trends in COVID numbers for eight months now, and these are easily the biggest increases we've seen so far

(WKBN) – The governor is giving each of Ohio’s 113 local health departments an additional $200,000 to help fight against COVID-19.

Ohio went past 300,000 cases on Monday, meaning the state has seen 100,000 new cases in the last three weeks since crossing 200,000 on Oct. 26. It took Ohio until Aug. 9 to reach 100,000 cases of COVID-19.

We’ve been tracking the trends in COVID numbers for eight months now, and these are easily the biggest increases we’ve seen so far. In every category we looked at, there are increases ranging from 18-58%.

New cases over the past four weeks in Ohio are up almost three times from what they were on Oct. 26. Just within the past week, from 36,000 to 47,000 — that’s up 31%.

In Pennsylvania, again, about three times the new cases compared with four weeks ago, but it has increased over the past week from 22,000 to 35,000, which is up 58%.

The number of new deaths is below the percentage of cases but still high in Ohio. Over the past three weeks, the number has gone from 123 to 184 to 218. That’s up 77% from three weeks ago and up 19% when you compare the past two weeks.

Pennsylvania, though, has had a much larger increase over the past two weeks. It went from 201 to 301 — that’s up 50%.

As for hospitalizations, Ohio is two and a half times what it was four weeks ago, and comparing the past two weeks — 2,500 and 3,300 — that’s up 34%.

The same goes for Pennsylvania. A little over twice as many hospitalizations from four weeks ago, and over the past two weeks, that jump from 1,800 to 2,500 is an increase of 41%.

The percentage of people testing positive in Ohio four weeks ago was 7%. On Monday, it was 12.5%.

We’re seeing the same kind of trends around Youngstown that we’re seeing across Ohio and Pennsylvania. There’s most definitely a spike in new cases and though we’re not seeing people dying in big numbers, the number of deaths is going up.

As far as new cases, no matter which county you look at, the numbers are way up. In Mahoning County four weeks ago, there were 231 new cases. Then it was 283, 576 and this past week there were 922 — that’s four times more than a month ago.

The same thing for Trumbull County, actually, a little worse. In the past four weeks, cases in Trumbull are up four and a half times, going from 177 four weeks ago to 829 this past week.

Columbiana County four weeks ago had 91 new cases. This past week there were 345 — that’s not quite four times, but it’s close.

For the longest time, Mercer County had maybe 25 or 30 new cases a week, which was in August. But last week, there were 488 new cases in Mercer County. Four weeks ago, Mercer had 121 and two weeks ago there were 260. So, new cases are on the rise in Mercer County.

In just the past week, Mahoning County saw eight new deaths compared to five in the entire month of October. Trumbull County saw one death last week — for the previous three weeks, Trumbull had two each. Three people died in Columbiana County last week, the two previous weeks there were none. Mercer County had two deaths last week, having one the week before and two the week before that.

Another perspective on deaths, when all of them in all four counties are added together from last week, the total is 14. The total from the three previous weeks combined was 19.