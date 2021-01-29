More than 9,600 new coronavirus cases reported in Pennsylvania

That brings the statewide total to 834,048 cases and 21,462 deaths attributed to COVID-19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 9,643 positive cases of COVID-19 and 159 more deaths since Wednesday’s report when 6,036 new cases and 198 more deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 834,048 cases and 21,462 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 3,691 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 753 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 3,800 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of January 15 – January 21 stood at 10.5%.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 93,187 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 637 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,611,366 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 62,798 resident cases of COVID-19, and 11,930 cases among employees, for a total of 74,728 at 1,541 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of the total deaths, 11,353 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 22,767 of the total cases are among health care workers.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. Please note that this does include vaccine administration through the CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania does not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

Through Jan. 30:

1,814,850 doses of the vaccine will have been allocated/received by providers. 930,150 first doses will have been allocated. 719,928 of the first doses will have been administered. 884,700 second doses will have been allocated. 173,328 of the second doses will have been administered.



Through Jan. 28:

893,256 doses of the vaccine have been administered. There are 546,600 people who have received one dose (partially covered). There are 173,328 people who have received two doses (fully covered). The math results in 893,256 doses administered to 719,928 people.

