More than 837,000 COVID-19 vaccines administered in Pa. so far

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 6,036 positive cases of COVID-19 and 198 more deaths since Wednesday’s report when 5,874 new cases and 222 more deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 824,405 cases and 21,303 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 3,768 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 759 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 4,000 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of January 15 to 21 stood at 10.5%.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 87,701 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 637 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,600,965 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 62,483 resident cases of COVID-19, and 11,861 cases among employees, for a total of 74,344 at 1,536 distinct facilities inall 67 counties. Out of our total deaths, 11,170 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 22,653 of our total cases are among health care workers.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.

Through Jan. 27:

837,817 doses of the vaccine have been administered. Please note that this does include vaccine administration through the CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership. There are 519,419 people who have received one dose (partially covered). There are 159,199 people who have received two doses (fully covered). The math results in 837,817 doses administered to 678,618 people.

