More than 4.4 million vaccinations to date in Pennsylvania

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Tuesday a total of an additional 3,515 positive cases of COVID-19 and 39 more deaths since Monday’s report, when 3,920 new cases and 33 more deaths were reported over a two-day period.

The statewide total stands at 991,950 cases and 24,828 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 1,577 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 335 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,600 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. The current 14-day average is also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020. However, the decrease in hospitalized patients has stalled.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 12 to 18 stood at 6.5%.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 4,065,819 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 68,928 resident cases of COVID-19 and 14,105 cases among employees, for a total of 83,033 at 1,567 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 12,843 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 26,144 of the total cases are among health care workers.

Vaccine highlights