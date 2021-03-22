More than 4.3 million vaccines to date in PA as department releases 2-day totals

The statewide total stands at 988,435 cases and 24,789 deaths attributed to COVID-19

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported a two-day total of 3,920 positive cases of COVID-19 and 33 more deaths since Saturday’s report, when 4,213 new cases and 33 new deaths were reported.

There were 1,578 additional positive cases reported Monday and 14 more deaths. On Sunday, 2,342 new cases were reported, along with one more death.

That brings the statewide total to 988,435 cases and 24,789 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 1,554 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 320 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,600 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. The current 14-day average is also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020. However, the decrease in hospitalized patients has stalled.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 12 to 18 stood at 6.5%.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 4,058,854 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 68,861 resident cases of COVID-19 and 14,065 cases among employees, for a total of 82,926 at 1,566 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 12,834 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 26,074 of the total cases are among health care workers.

Vaccine highlights

Vaccine providers have administered 4,311,118 total vaccine doses as of Monday, March 22

1,529,898 people are fully vaccinated, with a seven-day moving average of nearly 84,000 people per day receiving vaccinations

2,884,556 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine

This week, a total of 5,235,140 doses will have been allocated through March 27: 281,010 first/single doses will have been allocated this week 253,970 second doses will have been allocated this week

