More than 3.8 million vaccine doses have been administered in Pa.

More than 1.3 million people have been fully vaccinated with a seven-day moving average of 80,000 people per day receiving vaccinations

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 3,004 positive cases of COVID-19 and 37 new deaths since Tuesday’s report.

That brings the statewide total to 973,721 cases and 24,689 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 1,489 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 280 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,500 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. However, the current 14-day average is now also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 5 – March 11 stood at 5.7%.

Latest county by county COVID-19 numbers

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 118,580 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 640 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,018,759 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 68,659 resident cases of COVID-19, and 13,933 cases among employees, for a total of 82,592 at 1,561 distinct facilities inall67 counties. Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 12,762 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 25,844 of our total cases are among health care workers.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. The Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine was first allocated to Pennsylvania the week of March 1, and the commonwealth is using it for a special initiative involving educators. Update on teacher, school staff, child care worker vaccines in Pennsylvania

Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

Vaccine highlights: