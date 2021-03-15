Pa. has administered more vaccine doses than 44 other states, health department says

The statewide total is now 961,456 cases and 24,587 deaths attributed to COVID-19

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 3,302 positive cases of COVID-19 over a two-day period and 14 more deaths since Saturday’s report when 2,840 new cases and 43 more deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 961,456 cases and 24,587 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 1,433 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 295 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,500 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. However, the current 14-day average is now also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 5 – 11 stood at 5.7%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

There are 117,257 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases, and 640 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,001,528 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 68,509 resident cases of COVID-19 and 13,844 cases among employees for a total of 82,353 cases at 1,558 distinct facilities.

Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 12,765 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 25,707 of the total cases are among health care workers.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. The Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine was first allocated to Pennsylvania the week of March 1 and the commonwealth is using it for a special initiative involving educators.

Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

Vaccine highlights: