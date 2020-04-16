Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Live Now
WKBN 27 First News at 5
Closings and delays
There are currently 33 active closings. Click for more details.

More people test positive for COVID-19 in Trumbull Co., no new deaths

Coronavirus

Ninety-seven people are hospitalized

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Coronavirus, COVID-19

Credit: wildpixel/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Combined Health District released new numbers on cases of COVID-19 in the county Thursday.

Ten more people in the county have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 208. There are 84 males and 124 females, ranging in age from 13 to 95.

Ninety-seven people are hospitalized.

There are no new deaths, keeping the total at 15.

Fifty-nine people are under quarantine and being monitored, but 164 people have successfully completed their quarantines and have been released.

Mahoning County reported a total of 523 people with COVID-19 and 41 deaths as of Thursday.

Also on Thursday, state leaders announced there are 8,414 people in Ohio who have tested positive for the coronavirus and 389 deaths.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com