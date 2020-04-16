More people test positive for COVID-19 in Trumbull Co., no new deaths

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Combined Health District released new numbers on cases of COVID-19 in the county Thursday.

Ten more people in the county have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 208. There are 84 males and 124 females, ranging in age from 13 to 95.

Ninety-seven people are hospitalized.

There are no new deaths, keeping the total at 15.

Fifty-nine people are under quarantine and being monitored, but 164 people have successfully completed their quarantines and have been released.

Mahoning County reported a total of 523 people with COVID-19 and 41 deaths as of Thursday.

Also on Thursday, state leaders announced there are 8,414 people in Ohio who have tested positive for the coronavirus and 389 deaths.