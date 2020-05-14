More open Ohio rallies scheduled in Lisbon this weekend

It all started after a Free Ohio Now rally last week, in which one of the protesters was arrested

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Two rallies are scheduled to take place in Lisbon this Saturday. During one of them, organizers are asking people to open carry in protest.

It all started after a Free Ohio Now rally in Lisbon last week, protesting the state’s safe-at-home order.

Police cited two people at the rally last week, one ending in an arrest.

Now a Facebook event, Lisbon OHIO First AMENDMENT Audit, is calling for a protest of that arrest. The event was posted by “Anonymous Columbus Ohio.”

One post on the event’s page reads, “Lisbon Police Department has arrested peaceful protesters, it’s time to show up in numbers. Open Carry Advised.”

Lisbon Village Police Chief Mike Abraham said no one was arrested for protesting.

“One person was arrested and one person was issued a minor misdemeanor citation for drinking in public…The other gentleman we arrested for disorderly conduct because he was enticing the other person and we couldn’t perform our job as to give him the citation because he kept yelling things at him and distracting him away from the police.”

We tried reaching out to organizers of the rally through the Lisbon OHIO First AMENDMENT Audit Facebook event, but we have not heard back yet.

Free Ohio Now also has another rally planned this Saturday at 1 p.m. in Lisbon Square. The organization says the peaceful protest is an attempt to open the state back up.

The organization says its purpose is to “defend the Bill of Rights for every Ohioan against local and state government overreach.”

The police chief said there will be police presence at the rallies, but no one will be arrested for peacefully protesting.