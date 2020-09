Nineteen students living on campus at Centennial Court A are being moved to a separate part of the building

KENT, Ohio (WKBN) – More students at Kent State University are being quarantined because of COVID-19.

They will be in quarantine until Oct. 10.

Recently, 25 students living in another dorm were placed in quarantine because of possible exposure to the virus.

