MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) — The Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County has partnered with the Mahoning County Health Department to receive 4,000 COVID-19 tests.

The BiNax tests will be distributed at Mahoning County library branches outside the City of Youngstown beginning Monday, Jan. 3. Tests will be available at branches in Austintown, Boardman, Campbell, Canfield, Sebring, Springfield, Struthers and Tri-Lakes.

The test giveaway originally set for today in Poland Township is canceled. Organizers ran out of tests at their hand out on Friday. At that event, all kits were gone in just 45 minutes.

The tests are free and patrons can receive up to four tests by calling a library branch on Monday morning at 330-744-8636. All families will receive 4 test kits per household.

“It’s been going up and down depending on how the virus is going. Right now, we’re seeing the omicron variant spike so there’s a huge demand. In the last few weeks are tests have been getting snatched up as soon as we can get them,” said Aimee Fifarek of PLYMC.

They’re just asking you to be patient.

“We’re all in this together so be patient with us. We’re not used to this huge influx of people in demand. We will try to get to everybody as soon as we possibly can,” Fifarek said.

If patrons are experiencing symptoms or have been exposed to someone that has COVID-19, they should send someone to pick up their reserved tests.